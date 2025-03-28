Two former Sheffield Wednesday captains combining in pursuit of unlikely great escape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two former Sheffield Wednesday captains, Graham Coughlan and Lee Bullen, are closing in on a remarkable achievement with Boston United.

Boston were in a very difficult spot last year after a rough couple of months saw them fall into the National League bottom four, with Ian Culverhouse leaving his position in October, after which the decision was made to appoint Coughlan the following month. It has proven to be an excellent choice.

When the ex-Owls skipper took over as manager of the Pilgrims in November they hadn’t won a game since September and found themselves 23rd in the table and seven points adrift of safety. Earlier this year he enlisted the help of Bullen, who he replaced as captain at Hillsborough in the 2000s, and between them they’re doing a fantastic job.

Boston’s Great Escape is on

With eight games to go, Boston still find themselves in the bottom four - 21st to be exact - but it’s now just on goal difference after clawing back ground on those above them in recent weeks. And they also have a game in hand on 20th-placed Dagenham and Redbridge. This weekend could see them climb out of the dropzone for the first time ‘Cocko’ took over.

Since a narrow 2-1 defeat to Halifax Town in February, Boston have lost just two of their last 10 matches in the National League, winning six of them, and in that same period only champions-in-waiting, Barnet, have picked up more points.

The job is by no means done yet, and there is still plenty of work to do for Coughlan and Bullen over in Lincolnshire, but with so many of the teams around them struggling for form the Pilgrims have put themselves in a really good position ahead of the final run-in. They also have to play a couple of the teams around them as well, offering a chance to strengthen their survival hopes.

Wednesdayites will no doubt be delighted to see two players who gave their all in Owls colours combining so well in the technical area, and they’ll be hoping to see them pull off what would be a great escape come May.