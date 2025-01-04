One Sheffield Wednesday favourite teams up with another in challenging new job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite, Graham Coughlan, has brought Owls legend, Lee Bullen, on board at Boston United.

Coughlan took over the role at Boston late last year as he was appointed to try and aid their quest to stay in the National League, moving quickly to land the signature of young Wednesday man, Sam Reed, to bolster his ranks.

And now the Owls connection has grown even further after it was confirmed that Bullen had come on board to help out with the Pilgrims, and the manager says that the players have really taken to him in the time that he’s been there so far – going on to name-drop a promotion-winning Wednesday boss along the way.

Speaking to BBC Lincolnshire, Coughlan said, “He’s a good lad, Lee, he’s got a lot of experience. I always like working with managers and coaches who have managed and been in my shoes - who know what I’m going through. It’s really good, we bounce off each other well, and the lads enjoy the sessions as well.

“It allows me to maybe once in a while take a step back and look from the outside in. The lads will always gravitate to the assistant manager or the coach, it’s always that way - the lads feel more comfortable doing that.

“As a player I was lucky, I had a great relationship with my manager, Paul Sturrock, and I always had that one-to-one contact, but over the course of my career having been an assistant and a first team coach I know how important those roles are. Not only on the training ground, but off it.

“Players have got to feel like they trust you, and they do with Lee and with Jamie Raynor. They take a little bit off me in terms of the training load - the gym, the nutrition, the organisation, videos and scouting. It’s a pretty full-on job, so I’m delighted with the help and the extra pair of hands.”