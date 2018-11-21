Sheffield Wednesday: Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson targets upward movement as Owls look to climb table

Cameron Dawson hopes Wednesday can begin to start looking upwards once more.

The Owls return to action with the visit of Derby County on Saturday, following a two-week international break.

Cameron Dawson.

Dawson and his colleagues put in a resolute performance in their last outing as they secured a hard-fought clean sheet against arch-rivals Sheffield United.

That performance was full of character and stopped the rot for Jos Luhukay’s side after four consecutive defeats and some sorry defensive performances.

Now, young stopper Dawson and his colleagues are targeting a first win in six as they look to climb back up the standings.

Wednesday enter the contest against the Rams in 17th place - eight points adrift of Frank Lampard's side who occupy sixth place and the final play-off spot.

"A win would give us a big lift, confidence-wise," Dawson told the Star.

"We know that winning games is what football is all about.

"We know we need to climb that league.

"We will come back after the break, work hard and hopefully we will start to climb that table again."

Dawson was relieved more than most to get that maiden clean sheet at Bramall Lane.

The 23-year-old is an ever-present in the league and after saving an early penalty he put in a man-of-the-match performance.

He now hopes he can follow it up with more shut-outs, starting this weekend.

He added: ”Hopefully more clean sheets and wins come now and we get up that league.”

