Sheffield Wednesday: Popular Owls fanzine War of the Monster Trucks poised to go back on sale 

It was a must-read on matchdays for more than a decade on the terraces at Hillsborough.

And now, War of the Monster Trucks (WOTMT) is returning in print form in time for this weekend's game at home to Derby County.

The popular fanzine first started in 1993 and became extremely popular for its fan-oriented articles and witty humour.

The name was of course in reference to the controversial decision of ITV Yorkshire to show War of the Monster Trucks in preference to the post-match celebrations of Wednesday’s famous League Cup Final victory over Manchester United back in 1991.

It stopped the print version in 2004 but still retains a presence online, with a regularly-updated website.

The editors of WOTMT, Steve Walmsley and Paul Taylor, have now decided to launch an initial one-off product titled 'All Wednesday'.

swfc

The idea came after the pair viewed the popular All Wednesday film.

Steve says the idea came about after discussing the concept with All Wednesday's maker Matt Exton.

"We met Matt and got talking to him about the fanzine view of being a Wednesdayite," Steve told the Star.

"He said to us why don't we bring it back as a special edition, so we thought why not do an All-Wednesday fanzine, a bit like replicating the film.

swfc

"What we want to do is capture some different stories and mix that with some old fanzine stuff and maybe some new stuff."

Steve and Paul are both long-term season ticket holders in the North stand and the pair have been working hard over the past month to pull together content for the 64-page edition.

He added: "It's been a lot of work!

"There's a real nice mix of the old and new with stories, columns and even some Pete McKee cartoons in it.

"It's like how WOTMT used to be - a bit rough and ready in how they are put together."

The fanzine will be on sale around Hillsborough prior to Saturday's game against Derby County.

It is priced £2 and all profits go to the Children's Hospital Charity Sheffield.