Sheffield Wednesday: Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson praised for showing 'enormous' character after criticism

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has been praised for showing 'enormous' character in keeping his first clean sheet of the season in the Steel City derby.

The young Owls stopper saved a penalty against rivals Sheffield United to record his first shut-out of the campaign after 17 matches.

Dawson, 23, kept out David McGoldrick's attempt from 12 yards and was named man of the match in the goalless draw at Bramall Lane last Friday.

In the previous game, a 4-0 home loss to Norwich City, some Wednesday fans chanted the name of out-of-favour Owls goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood.

Former Wednesday defender, Jon Newsome, said: "It is massive for the kid and I feel personally that he has had some unwarranted stick. He has shown immense character for a young lad, especially for a young goalkeeper because goalkeepers mature at a later age than outfield players usually do. He has shown an enormous level of character and bottle to carry on and be counted.

"I thought it was a great save and I thought he got down well and got a strong hand to it. I thought he did great and it fired him up and I was delighted for him. I hope it puts to bed a little bit some of the nonsense that I have heard and been written on social media."

He added: "Clean sheets are not just about your goalkeeper. A goalkeeper is only as good as what is in front of him. And a back four sometimes only as a good as what is in front of them. You score goals as a team and you concede goals as a team. I think it will give him a boost and the back four a boost and it will give the whole team a boost that they have kept a clean sheet but they have got a lot to work on. It is a good starting point but for me that is all it is."

Newsome grew up a Wednesday fan and played for the club during two spells before injury cut short his career in 2000.

The former Leeds United and Norwich City defender says he predicted a mid-table finish in the Championship for the Owls this season and nothing since has changed his mind.

"Without being a pessimist I thought at the start of the season if we could finish mid-table we would be doing okay," Newsome said. "Anything over and above that I think would be a real bonus and I stick by that really. I think we have had a really poor run in the last four or five games - alright we have sort of stopped the tide at Bramall Lane on Friday but we have still got plenty to build on and I just think you can't get carried away.

"We are not playing expansive, attacking football where we are missing loads of chances and battering teams and just not getting results - we are not doing that. We have not done that all season really. We have picked up two or three good results away from home and we have played in spells and then we seem to have this negativity of wanting to play in our half. and invite teams on to us and inevitably teams come back at you. I think middle of the table - as it stands at the moment - would be where we are trying to pitch. Anything over that would be a bonus."

