Sheffield Wednesday given healthy ticket allocation for big Derby County clash

The Owls have travelled well wherever they’ve gone in the last couple of seasons, and with Derby having been relegated into League One last season there will be a big demand for entry at Pride Park.

Wednesdayites were unable to rally behind their team the last time Wednesday made the trip to Derby in a game that resulted in relegation into League One, and with both sets of fans having built up a reputation for their fanbase it is expected that a big crowd will descend on Derbyshire on December 3rd.

It has been revealed this week that Wednesday have been given an allocation 2,681 tickets for the encounter, and there is a strong chance that over 30,000 are present – potentially overtaking their opening game against Oxford United (31,053) as their biggest crowd of the season so far.

Ticket sales begin at 9am today for season ticket holders with 820 or more ticket priority points, and it’s unlikely that they make it to general sale on November 23rd.

Over 26,000 turned out the last time the two sides met at Pride Park with fans permitted – a 1-1 in 2019 – but with Derby having passed the 26,000 mark for six of their eight League One games so far, there’s almost a certainty that there will be more this time around.

Wednesday are currently third in the third tier, with Derby nine points behind in sixth.

