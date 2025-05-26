One of the men who won League One promotion for Sheffield Wednesday in 2012 has been released by his latest club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls beat heavy competition from city rivals Sheffield United for automatic promotion from the third tier in an iconic end-of-season push as Dave Jones kicked on the work of Gary Megson. An unbeaten run stretched from late February through to the end of the campaign, with a final day celebration at home to Wycombe Wanderers serving up some of the most iconic images in the club’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the foremost figures in that squad was Gary Madine, whose 18 goals helped them finish in second place behind Charlton Athletic. In total Madine played 113 times for the Owls, scoring 28 goals and assisting on five occasions. He left the club in 2015 for Bolton Wanderers and later played on loan for United. Stints with Cardiff City and Blackpool also preceded a switch to National League Hartlepool United last year.

A figure blighted by off-field problems in years gone by, Madine scored seven goals for the north east side but could not inspire them to beyond a midtable finish. It was confirmed that his one season with Pools will be his only one - for now at least - as he was included in their released list alongside eight other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per their retained list, it leaves the club with only 10 senior players confirmed on the books heading into the summer. It comes at a turbulent time for the club, with owner Raj Singh having come under fire his handling of internal matters and for his handling of a club sale.

Amid the controversy, television personality Jeff Stelling publicly resigned form his role as president of the club on social media last week. Stelling wrote: “Following Raj's latest statement, I have resigned as president of @Official-HUFC. I know this is only an honorary role, but it is the best way I felt I could protest against the treatment of the party trying to take control the club. Supporters have been left in an intolerable position with a perceived threat to the future of the club should they not support the current owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let's remember it was him who wanted to stop funding the club. Yet now he seems almost affronted that others want to take over.

“Not once have I been consulted about this even though I am a shareholder. I have not met the would-be buyers, but I do know they have been trying to buy this club for over a year - not the actions of time-wasters. I will always love this club and wish all our fans the best.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Dozen players Sheffield Wednesday could sign from affordable market - one compared to Sunderland star