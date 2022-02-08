The 28-year-old, who limped out of last week’s midweek win over Morecambe with what looked to be a muscular issue in his right leg, has scored four times and has assisted once this season having already sat out of the majority of the campaign having undergone hamstring surgery in the summer.

Posting on Twitter, the ex-Rangers man revealed it had initially been feared he would miss the rest of the season, but that a positive update means that will no longer be the case.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking last week, Owls boss Darren Moore refused to give a time frame on the return of Windass, Harlee Dean or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, all of whom left the field injured against Morecambe.

The news provides a positive update as Wednesday continue to nurse a host of injuries to first team players.