The only notable first team omission is that of injured winger Olamide Shodipo, who has made 19 Wednesday appearances this season on loan from QPR.

At 24, he will need to be registered to play any part for the Owls but as he is suffering from a long-term hamstring issue and is unlikely to be fit to play any time soon.

Darren Moore explained to The Star last week that Shodipo remains a Wednesday player and that the club are hopeful he could return to play a part towards the end of the season.

And his omission from the list does not necessarily mean he won’t be able to do so later in the season.

Because Shodipo has also been left off QPR’s squad list, he can still be added to that of Wednesday – with the dispensation of the league – as long as they do so by the final registration deadline of 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March (March 24).

As per EFL law 43.9.6, dispensation can be given where a squad list contains less than the maximum number of players permitted in that club’s division. Wednesday have 19 players registered in their ‘in-squad’ list, leaving three spaces open.

It means there is no real reason for Wednesday or QPR to commit to the registration of Shodipo until they have a better idea of his recovery time frame.

Senior goalkeepers do not have to feature in an EFL squad list to play in senior matches, nor do players under the age of 21.

This means that the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith do not feature on Wednesday’s squad list, and that the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ciaran Brennan and youngster loanees Lewis Gibson and Tyreece John-Jules – also injured – are included only in the club’s list of ‘under-21 contract players’.

Sheffield Wednesday February 2022 squad registration list in full:

In-squad registrations: Bannan, Berahino, Brown, Byers, Dean, Dunkley, Gregory, Hunt, Hutchinson, Iorfa, Johnson, Kamberi, Luongo, Mendez-Laing, Palmer, Paterson, Sow, Storey, Windass.