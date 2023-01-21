Sheffield Wednesday beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 thanks to a Marvin Johnson goal.

The Owls made it 15 games unbeaten in League One when the Cod Army come to Sheffield, beating a side that have been difficult to beat on the road by a scoreline of 1-0 - handing them just their fourth defeat of the campaign.

It wasn’t the fastest of starts by the hosts, and Fleetwood certainly looked capable, but the Owls took an early lead thanks to Johnson - and you can see his goal below.

Wednesday could have doubled their lead with the final kick of the game via the penalty spot, but Lee Gregory blazed over.

You can see Darren Moore’s immediate reaction to the win at the top of the page, and there’s also a match report and player ratings below.

Here’s how the two sides lined up at Hillsborough on the day:

Wednesday - Dawson, Hunt, Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Windass, Gregory, Smith