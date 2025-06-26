Sheffield Wednesday will be at home for Boxing Day this season, for the first time in a decade.

Today the fixtures for the 2025/26 season were confirmed, on the same day that players returned for the start of preseason, with the campaign getting underway away at Leicester City on August 10th, followed by the first home game of the season against Stoke City on the 16th.

Wrexham away follows that on the 23rd, before Swansea City visit Hillsborough a week later on the 30th. Carabao Cup games will also take place around this period, with the first set between the Leicester and Stoke encounters - the draw will be made later today.

Meanwhile, in a very rare occurrence, Wednesday will be at home on Boxing Day as they play host to Hull City on December 26th - a first since back in 2015. New Years’ Day will see them at Deepdale to face Preston North End, while the season will culminate on May 2nd at home to West Bromwich Albion.

What happens between now and the opening day on August 10th, however, is of greater concern to Wednesdayites given the ongoing issues surrounding payments and the manager, Danny Röhl, with the club also under embargo and a three-window fee restriction that will limit the work that they can do in the transfer market.

Players returned to Middlewood Road for testing today, with preseason training set to begin in earnest on Monday - the day that a lot of players and coaches will officially see their contracts come to an end on. As things stand there are no confirmed preseason friendlies that have been booked in.

