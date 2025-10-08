It’s a difficult time to be a Wednesdayite.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are in the clutches of immense difficulty and have been for many months. Between payment failures, the decimation of the playing squad and further difficult circumstances, Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club continues.

Henrik Pedersen’s battling Owls have given supporters cause for pride in how they’ve gone about things in desperate circumstances and the emergence of a handful of bright young players has proven a pleasant distraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there’s no getting around the fact things look bleak. Amid passionate discussion around several talking points, The Star are giving YOU the opportunity to have YOUR say in a wide-reaching supporter survey we hope will deliver an insight into how the fan base is feeling on a range of topics - from boycotts to the Independent Football Regulator to the timescale of Chansiri’s reign.

The more respondents the better. Please take part in the survey below and feel free to share with friends to give us the best possible view of the feeling within the fan base.

Loading…

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join