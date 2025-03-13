Sheffield Wednesday favourite putting his hands up for new Owls deal

At one point Callum Paterson looked set to be leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer, but has proven his worth since being brought in from the cold.

When ‘Pato’ started against Queens Park Rangers in January it had been 399 days since his last start in the Championship, and there were plenty of questions in the weeks prior about whether he may even have played his last game for the club.

But he scored at QPR, just like he’d scored against Stoke City a couple of weeks before, and since then he’s missed just two league games, starting five of them. Like others before him, Paterson had to remain patient, and professional, and – most importantly – take his chances when he got them.

His vital goal against Plymouth Argyle took him to seven for the season in all competitions, despite starting just 10 matches, and as things stand he’s averaging a goal every 124 minutes. Only Josh Windass and Michael Smith have scored more goals than he has in 2024/25.

Callum Paterson back in from the cold

And it’s thrown his future up in the air again, because can the Owls replace somebody with his skillset, his versatility, his mentality, over the summer? Or will his Wednesday redemption arc be completed by the earning of a new contract to stay at Hillsborough?

His most recent goal was his 30th for the club, which isn’t bad considering he’s played in practically every position except in goal, and he’s just six away from reaching 50 direct goal contributions for the club as well. That’s a milestone he’ll be desperate to hit, and on current form he might even have a chance of a Tartan Army recall.

It’s understood that the popular Scot is settled in Sheffield and would be very open to the idea of sticking around if the opportunity arises, and given the way he’s handled the ups and downs of the last couple of seasons the Owls cult figure should definitely be in with a chance of getting to do that.

Wednesday have some big decisions to make over the summer with a number of experienced players set to see their deals expire, and with the club’s divisional status unlikely to be up for debate for the final run-in, maybe they can get to work a bit earlier this time around.