Sheffield Wednesday have George Byers back training as he looks to make his long-awaited comeback for the Owls.

The midfield man has become a popular figure at Hillsborough since his move from Swansea City, and his absence has been felt in recent weeks as he’s been dealing with a niggling foot injury.

Now though, it looks as though the 26-year-old is on the brink of a return to action for Wednesday, with Byers taking to Twitter to say ‘Hello again’ with a photo of himself back in training once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether this weekend will see him back in contention as the Owls take on Oxford United, but it would certainly be a welcome boost as fans wait to hear whether captain, Barry Bannan, will be forced to miss out on a league matchday squad for the first time in over three years.

Byers hasn’t featured since the 4-2 win over Burton Albion back in October, and he will no doubt be itching to get playing again as he looks to add to his tally of three goals in 13 League One games in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday were training at Hillsborough for a change rather than their base at Middlewood Road, and another plus today was seeing the excellent playing surface despite the snow and freezing temperatures that have hit the area over the last few days.

The Owls face Oxford at 3pm on Saturday, and they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways after the 1-1 draw away at Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad