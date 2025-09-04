A three-figure collection of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have today gathered outside the Thai Embassy in London in order to place further pressure on owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club.

Fan disgruntlement at the running of the club by the Thai, whose family own one of the world’s biggest seafood companies, has risen to new levels in recent months as concern over football matters has made way for concerns over the very future of the club.

Chansiri has been individually charged by the EFL for his running of the club and beyond financial issues that have seen staff repeatedly paid late along with HMRC, the club is likely to incur second points deduction of his 10-year reign that will likely see them relegated from the Championship.

The hour-long protest was organised centrally by the London Owls supporters group and saw over 200 Wednesday fans travel from around the country to voice their frustration.

To the backdrop of passionate but respectful chants, a letter signed by protest organisers was hand delivered to the Embassy, with one staff member posing for photographs before taking it inside. A van parked outside the Embassy pointed the words ‘Save Sheffield Wednesday From Chansiri’ - written in Thai - towards the building itself.

Sheffield Wednesday fans gather outside the Thai Embassy to protest the ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

London Owls member and lead organiser of the protest Alan Burgess said: “The letter is explaining why we are protesting today, it is emphasising that our protest is purely about the actions and conduct as Chansiri as an individual and is no concern about Thailand or the Thai people. It’s a wonderful, wonderful country. It’s purely about the conduct and actions of one individual.

“It’s not just impacting a football club. It’s something that impacts a wider community. People are taken to games as children and they take their children. It’s a pattern that is repeated over generations. It’s about the friendships that are formed going to matches over a number of years, it’s about the businesses that rely on that matchday revenue. I don’t think Mr Chansiri recognises or understands any of that stuff.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans gather outside the Thai Embassy to protest the ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

The crowd built throughout the afternoon and the protest remained calm and respectful throughout, with police there commenting on the effectiveness of the protest’s organisation. The attendance of so many supporters was appreciated by Burgess, who has seen attention and activity build far beyond the small number he expected when putting it together.

“I cannot express my gratitude strongly enough, especially to everybody who has come from Sheffield,” he said. “It’s a great turnout and way beyond anything we could have expected.

“We’re obviously as dismayed as everybody else with Chansiri’s mismanagement of our club. We’ve been supporting the Trust and the stuff that they’ve been doing with their protests, so it was just about doing something a little bit different that captures people’s imagination and attention. I think we’ve managed to do that.”

Action in Sheffield and on away days is expected to continue while Chansiri’s ownership continues. But Burgess hopes the protest will come to the attention not only of Chansiri and his family, but to wider Thai dignitaries.

Sheffield Wednesday fans gather outside the Thai Embassy to protest the ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

“It is bringing it to his doorstep. It’s bringing it to the attention at the Embassy and in Thailand that may not realise what is happening here. They may have heard he is the owner of Sheffield Wednesday, but he may not understand the impact that is having on a tremendous community of people.

“It’s partly making them aware of that and it’s partly asking the Embassy to use whatever influence it has to try to persuade Mr Chansiri to firstly run the club in a more respectful manner and secondly to engage in a process to sell the club at a realistic market price. My message to Mr Chansiri is simple; please get out of our club.”