Bailey Cadamarteri could make his international debut this weekend when Jamaica take on Bermuda in a World Cup qualifier.

The 20-year-old recently teamed up with Steve McClaren’s side ahead of their games against the Bermudans and Trinidad & Tobago, and will be eager to get off to a good start as the third round of CONCACAF qualifiers get underway.

McClaren’s Reggae Boys finished the second round with a perfect record, winning all four of their Group E games to reach this stage, and have the chance to pick up where they left off - starting this weekend in Bermuda.

For ‘Cadz’ it’s an opportunity to get his first taste of senior international football having previously played for England at youth level, and the young striker says he’s raring to go.

“Obviously when I received the call-up for the World Cup qualifiers I was over the moon, he told JFFLIVE. “I can’t wait to get going… I was born in Leeds, but my grandfather and grandma were both born in Kingston, so that’s where my roots come from. My dad was exposed to a lot Jamaica culture, so he’s introduced me to a lot of it through my young life…

“I’ve wanted the call for some time, I’ve been sorting out my passport, so when I got that call from the coach and he told me I’d be on this camp I was delighted.”

Cadamarteri also spoke of conversations with players such as Jamal Lowe and Di’Shon Bernard, both of whom will have World Cup hopes of their own, and revealed how useful having them as teammates has been.

“They’ve been really helpful, and they’ve told me all the good things about Jamaica - they really wanted me on board, too… I had a good first session, I’m getting on well with the boys, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the camp.”

Jamaica face Bermuda at midnight tomorrow (UK time), and Wednesdayites will be keen to see if their talented forward is thrown straight into the mix at Bermuda National Stadium.

