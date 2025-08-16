It’s not often after a 3-0 home defeat that a side is warmly clapped from the field by their own supporters.

But that’s what happened at Hillsborough on Saturday after Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Stoke City, as Owls fans displayed their respect and understanding for the situation the players and staff find themselves in.

A summer of chaos has seen the playing squad decimated by the mismanagement of owner Dejphon Chansiri and with their Stoke line-up made up mainly of last season’s fringe players and the bench of youngsters, a spirited performance in defeat was hardly a shock.

Though many chose to leave the ground early as the match dwindled, many thousand Wednesday fans stayed on to applaud the effort of their players and received a warm response from those at pitch level. It follows emotional scenes at Leicester City and at Bolton Wanderers - and was a gesture not lost on new boss Henrik Pedersen.

The Danish coach said: “Our fans are fantastic fans and this respect they gave us at the end of the game? You cannot put a value on this. I know my boys give everything that they can from the time the wake to when they go to bed to give the best to this club. I also saw today they kept on going even when they were 3-0 down and this is the basis for the future, to go step by step.

“It will come later that we can bring new players and this will give new energy to the boys we have right now.”

The addition of new faces is much-needed and would come as a welcome boost to a squad already seemingly working somewhere close to capacity just three matches into the campaign. EFL sanctions have rendered meaningful incoming additions near-impossible until Wednesday can prove to the Club Financial Reporting Unit that they can sustain forthcoming financial obligations. There have also been issues with the signing of coaches.

Pedersen said: “There is communication every day and I know that the club is working hard to solve the challenge we have right now, so we can sign some new players. For coaches we are also working on this and that will maybe be closer than the players.”

