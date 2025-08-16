Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen sought to take positives from their 3-0 defeat to Stoke City and made clear the dryness of the Hillsborough pitch wasn’t helpful in trying to get themselves going in their first home game of the season.

Goals in the first minute of both halves damaged Wednesday, the first played out to the soundtrack of whistling from the stands as part of protest action against the spiralling ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. A threadbare squad grew into the game and created chances but were ultimately outdone by moments of quality in the final third.

Pedersen spoke ahead of the match about a desire to play further up the pitch than in their creditable opening day defeat at Leicester City and they did so, taking more shots on goal than their visitors and having good patches of play. The day - and indeed these first weeks of the season - are focused more centrally on matters far away from the pitch, but players and staff continue to work hard to earn a foothold.

“It was an equal game in some ways, but in the end 3-0,” Pedersen told The Star. “The timing of the first goal was of course tough, but to come back into the game and play a good first half with more intensity was good. We had good moments on the ball with some structure and we could have played a bit more, but for the players it was tough to play because the pitch was very, very dry. It was more difficult than it maybe looked like from the outside.

“We played a good first half and I had big courage in the break. I was convinced there was more in the this game. But the second half, to concede in one minute when you want to come back into the game, it was tough. The boys came back well and we had chances; Svante, Barry, Liam. There were possibilities. An equal game in many ways but a tough result.”

The Danish coach told The Star he did not know the reason for the pitch being dry and while he spoke glowingly on the make-up of the surface at S6 after investment earlier this summer, he admitted his players felt it had an impact on proceedings. Hillsborough had issues with the sprinkler system last season and Stoke boss Mark Robins also spoke about issues with the pitch.

"For the players, it was tough to play because the pitch was very, very dry,” Pedersen continued. “It was more difficult than it looked like from our side. But I think we played a good first half and I had confidence when we went to the break and I was convinced there was more in this game. Then, in the second half, the timing to concede inside one minute when we were wanting to get back in the game was tough, but I think the boys came back well and we had big, big chances.

"The players were really surprised by how dry the pitch was, you could generally see in the game. It was a challenge to have flow when you received the ball as it was very dry. To combine with the fans whistles and conceding the goal was not fair.

"I think the pitch is really, really good and it is looking really well. But it was hot and there was not so much water for the second half. It was equal for both teams, but it was difficult for us to move the ball quick enough as the front four from Stoke were very intense in the pressing, so to move the ball quick enough was difficult.

