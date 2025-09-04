The protest effort of Sheffield Wednesday supporters made its way to London on Thursday as a three-figure crowd actioned outside the Thai Embassy. Alex Miller reports.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s something visceral about witnessing the moment an older man breaks down with emotion. The pride in him will fight it for a moment, attempting to battle through the conversation before the voice quivers and comes to a stop. His eyes will fill with tears. He’ll apologise and pause, pulling his face away as if ashamed.

It’s a sight usually reserved for funerals or in moments of shared, drunken loneliness in a quiet corner of a local pub. It’s so visceral partly because it’s so rare, a visual window into the vulnerability of a generation that was taught not to show weakness or concede any breach the upper lip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the hour after Sheffield Wednesday supporters spent an hour gathered outside the Thai Embassy in London to voice their dissent to the spiralling ownership of their club by Dejphon Chansiri, an older man shed a tear not for a lost loved one but for the state of his football club. It was just one, sent rolling down his face as he pulled it away from view and hurriedly raised his hand to clear it as if it would go unnoticed.

The last months covering the painful nature of Wednesday’s demise has brought about conversations with dozens of supporters who love the institution so very much. But it was in the moment Trevor’s voice so gently broke that the enormity of the situation hit new meaning, some 170 miles and more than three hours from Hillsborough. For so many, this fight isn’t about scorelines or trophies or whether they’re better or worse off than Sheffield United; it’s about preserving a part of their lives. For Trevor, his and those of his London-based family.

Sheffield Wednesday supporter Trevor got emotional when describing the state of his club under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

“It was Christmas Day 1950,” he said in a soft, warm and crackling capital accent. “And my brother got the forerunner to what became known as Subbuteo. My biggest brother was Arsenal, my second brother was Chelsea and the other one was West Ham. We’d decided we were going to have a little tournament between the four of us and one of them said ‘Who are you going to be then?’ It’s stuck ever since.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He can’t remember exactly why. He came from a football-mad family of which he was the youngest and rather suspects Ron Springett may have been an influence. But from that day he became a Wednesdayite. When it’s joked that with so many Premier League clubs in the closer vicinity perhaps he made the wrong decision, Trevor looks back with a straight face in denial. From that flippant childhood moment he’s brought a new wave of cockney Wednesdayites into the world; daughters, grandchildren. And there’s nothing he’d change.

Neither would Martin, a man younger in age but similarly as passionate. Born in South Yorkshire but now based in the Epsom, his first real memory of football is being taken to see Pele play for Santos at Hillsborough in 1972. Like so many in years gone by, he’d trail off to Hillsborough one week and Bramall Lane the next, but it was Pele that grabbed him into Wednesdayism. He remembers the seat he was in and the feeling of doe-eyed childhood adulation for his hero. From there he was hooked.

Sheffield Wednesday supporter Martin believes Dejphon Chansiri will have been impacted by protests at the Thai Embassy. | Alex Miller

In the snippet of communication Chansiri has offered to Trevor and Martin and tens of thousands of other concerned and emotionally invested supporters this summer, he made assurances that he was doing all he could to help the club while suggesting he was looking to sell. But in a decade of battle, backward steps and broken promises, any trust has run too thin for many.

“I actually 100 per cent believe he doesn’t want to sell,” Martin said. “He wants to run us into the ground. We’ve upset him over the years. I’ve spent a lot of time in Thailand in the last 20 years and I have an idea of how the culture works. If you upset someone you run the risk. We’ve told him what we think of him and I believe he’s being spiteful now, I think he’s being deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the thing is that they don’t like to be embarrassed. He’s embarrassing the Thai people and that will go a long way. This can have a huge impact because people he knows and who the family knows will see it.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

It is that comment that seems to be the theme of the day. Another supporter who lived in Thailand for over 15 years didn’t wish to be quoted but spoke of the cultural shame a protest such as Thursday’s would bring to Chansiri. The intention isn’t necessarily to humiliate, but to draw attention and drive change. There’s an increasing desperation to the spirit of these demonstrations and a pride to supporters of all persuasions coming together.

One fan persuasion that wasn’t expected was that of Leeds United. One man travelled from Wakefield to support his Wednesday-supporting brother in the protest having absconded from the family trait of Wednesday fandom as a child too easily assuaged by lilywhite school pals. The West Yorkshire pair were another that didn’t want their names in print but spoke passionately about the need to protect institutions such as Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday fans gather outside the Thai Embassy to protest the ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

“We should’ve boycotted as well in support of Wednesday,” the Leeds fan said on the recent Carabao Cup game that saw thousands of supporters elect to boycott. “We had awful owners for years and football fans need to stand together. But I’m here for other reasons too. I’m here for my mum, my dad, my brother, my granddad. Football is messed up with unfit owners. What is happening at Wednesday is going on the extreme and I wanted to be here to make a stance.”

An hour’s protest came and went with a mood blended of passion and respect for their surroundings. Met police officers arrived to the scene and chatted with organisers, expressing their satisfaction at how things had played out. Shortly after a hand-written letter was handed over to staff at the Embassy, a tourist from New Zealand sidled by to question what was going on and shortly afterwards a Morecambe fan arrived on a bike to express his best wishes.

Cars beeped their horns in support and those gathered chanted protest chants. Where other protests have gone before in bigger numbers, more fierce and virile in spirit, this one felt more pointed towards the man at the top, more personal and perhaps more impactful. Nobody truly knows what effect these efforts are having on Chansiri, but they are certainly pulling together swathes of a real-life fan base that seems otherwise fractured online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re proving that the beating heart of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is its supporters and that there is an institution to preserve that is so much bigger than football; it’s lifetimes of memories, of childhoods and the passing on of an obsession. It’s family. The last word goes to Trevor.

“I live and breathe it,” he said. “I’m retired now, but when I was working people would say I bored people to tears talking about Sheffield Wednesday. My wife would said to me this morning ‘Why are you going to this demonstration?’ And I explained to her that I have lived and breathed Sheffield Wednesday since I was nine. I could never forgive myself for not coming with what’s going on. It might be small, but we have to do something to get this man away from the club I love.”

It’s in that moment the tear forms and Trevor pulls his face away.

“To see my daughters wearing their shirts and suffering as well, my grandsons,” he said, voice aquiver. “It’s just absolutely horrible. It’s a mental thing we have to get through. At the moment we’re all just coping with it in a way, but it’s so painful. And it’s because of one man.”