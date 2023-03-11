News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday fans left to worry as popular midfielder limps off at Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday will be left to sweat on the fitness of popular midfielder, George Byers, after he limped off against Portsmouth.

Joe Crann
1 hour ago
11th Mar 2023

The Owls took an early lead through a brilliant Josh Windass finish in what has turned into a feisty game at Fratton Park, with Darren Moore’s side having to really work for their leas against a Pompey side looking to keep up a fine run of form at home.

But the joy of Wednesday's opener was dampened somewhat not long afterwards when George Byers went down in the middle of the pitch. He required treatment, which he got, and it looked like he would carry on – but after returning to the field he went down again and a decision was made that he could not.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was brought in to replace him.

We’ll only find out more regarding the injury that he’s sustained, but he went down holding the back of his thigh when he did.

George Byers limped off for Sheffield Wednesday against Portsmouth.
