Sheffield Wednesday fans left guessing on Josh Windass and others as Owls boss opts against injury update

Darren Moore suggested earlier in the week that Sheffield Wednesday could potentially welcome Josh Windass back for the game against Exeter City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

And we still don’t know if he’s available...

The Owls’ attacker has been a crucial component of the club’s promotion push this season, getting 18 goals and assists in League One prior to his injury against Bolton Wanderers last month, and his absence has coincided with what could potentially prove to be a devastating downturn in form.

Wednesday no longer have their fate in their own hands and are relying on favours from the opponents of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, but did keep their hopes alive in midweek as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 to stay within touching distance of the top two.

Speaking after that game the Owls boss said that Windass could be ‘50/50’ to make his return against the Grecians, but fans will have to wait until 2pm on Saturday to find out whether he’s in contention once again – and there were no updates on the likes of George Byers, Mallik Wilks or Jack Hunt either as Moore decided that he wouldn’t be offering any updates on availability other than saying that Akin Famewo is ‘ok’.

Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon he said, "On the injury list, Akin is ok, but in terms of discussing the rest of the injuries we’ll leave it to a later date and just focus on the game. I’m on here today to focus on the game, we’ve got a game against Exeter and I want the focus to be on that rather than the injury situation… I want all our energies on the boys that are fit and ready.”

On top of the aforementioned players, Wednesday also have Reece James out of action who only has a slim chance of returning before the season ends, while Ben Heneghan won’t play again in 2022/23.

Josh Windass has been absent for Sheffield Wednesday for several games now due to injury. (Steve Ellis)Josh Windass has been absent for Sheffield Wednesday for several games now due to injury. (Steve Ellis)
Wednesday face Exeter while Plymouth play host to Cambridge United and Ipswich travel to Peterborough United. Wednesdayites will be hoping that the U’s and the Posh can give them a helping hand – but know that the Owls need to get their business at Hillsborough done in order for anything elsewhere to matter anyway.

