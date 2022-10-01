Port Vale is a tricky place to go. They’re a club on the up who play good football and on a pitch more akin to a park ground than something League One-ish, in blustering conditions, Wednesday held firm and won through Will Vaulks’ second half stunner.

There were hairy moments, there was a lot of battling, and Wednesday in the end very much deserved it.

They dropped many on the road in similar circumstances last season. More of these and Wednesday’s relationship with the automatic places may be more than lingering as it was then.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have some ratings..

David Stockdale – 6

Produced a great low save from a crowded penalty area at close range just before the half-hour mark. Otherwise a spectator, to be fair. Distribution? Let’s call it an on off-day on a rec pitch. Another clean sheet. You love to see it.

Michael Ihiekwe – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looked comfortable on the ball early doors, bringing it out of defence once or twice in the first half. Battled well in tiresome conditions and showed his constant leadership abilities.

Ben Heneghan – 8

Produced a classy block to deny Harrison’s break after 15 minutes. Unlucky not to score from a header a few moments later. He’s a big giraffe colossus in the air, isn’t he? Like a grown-up playing under-15s.

Reece James – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

In really difficult conditions for defending, he didn’t look out of place in the slightest what is still a foreign position.

Made some important tackles, which were times expertly, started an attack or two and seems to be growing into this Wednesday shirt with every passing game.

Liam Palmer – 6

Continued his solid form in defence but struggled a touch going forward – initially at least. Grew into things and seems supremely fit – he just runs and runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan – 7

Had his passing on point from the off – both short and long. Struck well with his wrong foot to force a save from Stevens that was unlucky not to dip the right side of the bar. Tried to get things going on a really difficult pitch.

Will Vaulks – 7

Broke play up nicely in the first hour without being particularly devastating, but it was mere preamble for an utter thunderchuffer of a goal on the hour. Opened the game up – a possible goal of the season contender. It’ll take some beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson – 6

Seems to have regained the confidence that was sapped from him a couple of weeks back. Some sloppy passes here and there but he wasn’t the only one, and ran with a threat.

Crossing not quite on point, but as with a few others you’ll excuse that given the pitch.

Josh Windass – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bright from the off. Carried the ball well and shot on sight but like so many others just struggled to really get himself going in the first half.

Like so many others, better in the second. Threatened with the ball at feet and ran with intelligence – caused problems and worked his proverbials off.

Mallik Wilks – 6

Headed wide early doors and struggled to make much go his way in the first half but came alive early in the second, crossing nicely in the first few moments and earning a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off for Paterson shortly after Vaulks thunderchuffer.

Michael Smith – 5

For the most part, a rare off-day in these early stages of his Wednesday career.

Worked off scraps but just failed to make much stick going forward and would have fancied causing more problems with the direct stuff. Worked incredibly hard and did his bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS

Callum Paterson – 6

On after the hour for Wilks. Bounced around and was a general nuisance in a match he may have rather enjoyed. Yellow carded for a flare-up of sorts.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad