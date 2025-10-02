Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has put on record his annoyance at an advantage given to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the two teams’ meeting at Hillsborough this weekend.

The Sky Blues boss watched on on Wednesday evening as his side struck four unanswered goals past Millwall to retain their unbeaten start to the campaign and go second in the division. Saturday’s S6 meeting will kick-off at the earlier time of 12:30pm due to television scheduling, leaving the former Chelsea playing legend perplexed given the Owls had played their midweek game 24 hours earlier at Birmingham City.

Speaking to the BBC following their impressive win at The Den, Lampard said: “I saw, what was it, eight Championship games last night? Of which we were not one, we were Wednesday and then moving us to a Saturday morning. It's incredible the two-and-a-half day turnaround, it doesn't feel right.

“Sheffield Wednesday played last night, we will do our most to recover, hardly any hit on the legs, prepare for Sheffield Wednesday. It will be a challenge because we haven't got the squad to make lots and lots of rotation necessarily but we have got good feeling, let's try and recover and see what we can do there.”

Lampard’s frustrations were perhaps further jolted by fresh injuries to key men Victor Torp and Josh Eccles, while Ephron Mason-Clarke and Jack Rudoni are also set to miss out. Recent months will have Wednesday figures looking with jealousy at the depth quality available to Coventry regardless.

Coventry City key man Jack Rudoni is likely to miss out on this weekend’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Lampard spoke with satisfaction at the progress his side are making. After replacing long-serving boss Mark Robins in November last year, the 47-year-old steered his side to the play-offs, where they were squeezed out by eventual winners Sunderland. Given their promising start to the new push, hopes will be high that Coventry can achieve a return to the Premier League this time out.

"I get scared when I talk about it as if it just comes easy because it's only about the next game,” Lampard continued. “What we do we is always going to ignite the fans, if we come off it we won't so much. It's good at the moment but I am thinking about Sheffield Wednesday, we have to have that mentality.

"It's going to be very tough to be exactly where we want to be this season because maybe of the size of our squad and the challenges that will always come with this league. If we can keep this togetherness and keep playing and we know we have got great support then hopefully we will have a chance.”

