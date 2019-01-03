Sheffield Wednesday fans column: Let’s get behind new Owls boss Steve Bruce

New Year, new era for the Owls.

Well sort of it as it starts properly on February 1 when Steve Bruce has a) had knee surgery, b) finished his stint on Dancing on Ice, c) watched England play the first test against the West Indies in Barbados. As rumours go these have excelled themselves.

To hold the fort we have our very own Aggers. Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence will take temporary charge with Lee Bullen still involved in the first team coaching set up.

Lee Bullen had cemented his status as a Sheffield Wednesday legend by laying last year’s Burton Albion result to rest. This tenure as caretaker manager has been a tonic to the owner, the players and the fans.

He’s made bold decisions and done it with sensitivity at a time where egos were perhaps at their most fragile. As caretaker managers go he’s swept away the bad feeling and put some much-needed polish on the proverbial excrement.

Steve Bruce wipes the slate clean for Owls squad

Lee Bullen will always be Wednesday because he cares. It makes a difference.

Steve Bruce doesn’t have to raise the bar much to compete with Jos Lukukay. He is proven at this level, having led Birmingham City and Hull City to promotion on two occasions each.

When he took over at Aston Villa they were still shell-shocked from their relegation to the Championship. They finished 13th in Bruce’s first season. In his second season they finished fourth but lost to Fulham in the play-off final.

Whatever the feelings of the Villa fans, Bruce did get a grip of their Championship status. Something that every Wednesdayite wants for the New Year.

Our first challenge is the transfer window. We know from the fans’ forum in December that we need £15m this season to ensure that we stay within Profitability and Sustainability regulations. The vultures will be circling for a knock down price on some of our best players.

I imagine that Adam Reach will attract interest as will Bannan and Westwood. We know that it’s likely we will sell if we’re offered a tempting price.

Steve Bruce isn’t being handed the keys to the sweet shop. He’s going to be working in tough financial restrictions. It’s our turn as fans to give him breathing space after he’s finished learning how to Triple Salchow.