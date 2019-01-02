New Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce wipes the slate clean

New boss Steve Bruce addressed his new Owls squad for the first time on Wednesday morning and vowed to wipe the slate clean.

Bruce, a four-time promotion winner, told the players at the club's training ground he will give them all a chance to impress after being named Wednesday's new manager.

After meeting the squad, Bruce then held further talks with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri in Sheffield city centre to discuss his plans for the future.

Discussions between Bruce and Wednesday's hierarchy had been ongoing since Jos Luhukay's departure on December 21, with his long-time coaching assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence watching the team in action against Preston North End and Middlesbrough last month.

Due to a prior personal commitment, the 58-year-old will officially take charge from February 1, with his trusted aides Agnew and Clemence taking control until then. Bruce's first match at the helm will be Ipswich Town away on February 2.

The length of Bruce’s contract has not been disclosed.

The club say Bruce will be “officially unveiled as Wednesday manager at a Hillsborough press conference in due course”.

Sheffield Wednesday are “lucky” to have Steve Bruce in charge, says former Owls goalkeeper

Lee Bullen, who had been in charge on a caretaker basis following Luhukay's exit, guiding the Owls to two wins and two draws in his four matches in charge, will remain part of the coaching team at Hillsborough.

Bruce becomes the second person, after Danny Wilson, to manage both Sheffield clubs. He is vastly-experienced, having taken charge of more than 880 matches since starting his managerial career as player-boss of Sheffield United in 1998.

An Owls statement read: “Steve Bruce brings a first class CV to Hillsborough, with an outstanding success rate of Championship promotions – four to date.

“The former Manchester United defender, who enjoyed a glittering career as a player, has twice steered both Hull City [2013 & 2016] and Birmingham City [2002 & 2008] to the top flight.

"Bruce also guided Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final in 2018."

Bruce, whose Hull team defeated the Owls in the play-off final nearly three years, was sacked by Villa earlier this season after a poor sequence of results.

He steered Villa to the play-off final last term but they lost 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley.

The Owls are currently 16th in the table, 10 points clear of relegation trouble.