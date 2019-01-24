Sheffield Wednesday fans column: Complicated Club 1867 scheme is not the answer to the Owls’ financial troubles

Sheffield Wednesday announced the new strand of Club 1867 this week – the membership scheme to save us from a transfer embargo.

Supporters tried to figure out the permutations of what to do if you already have a multi-year season ticket, or what happens if we get relegated to League 1.

It was like watching the whole fanbase trying to explain the plot of Inception to each other.

If I’ve understood it correctly, and I’m not convinced I have, if you buy a one year membership you would then receive a free one year Premier League season ticket when we get promoted, whenever that may be.

The membership fee would also give you five per cent discount off the annual cost of a Championship season ticket until that blessed promotion day. The discounts and fees are incremental based on how many years membership you buy.

You also receive an exclusive book with your name in it. Which is nice. Interestingly the announcement led with the exclusive book and not the free Premier League season ticket.

The free season ticket is a misnomer in that fans are paying upfront for the prospect of a Premier League season ticket. The money is being offset to stave off Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

If this is successful and thousands of fans take up the Club 1867 offer this will bring a good amount of money into the club but do fans really have the minimum of £455 to spend on top of the cost of a season ticket?

And what happens in the subsequent seasons? Where does the money come from then?

This plan is asking Wednesdayites to invest in a dream.

On one hand this is an aspirational, positive plan for those that can afford it. Like investing in unicorn cloning. For me it’s misjudged and the only serious business plan is to reduce the wage bill, not rinsing the fanbase.