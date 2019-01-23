Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Brian Laws says the Owls can head to Chelsea ‘without fear’ in FA Cup fourth round

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Brian Laws believes that the Owls can pull off a cup upset if they get their game management right and play without fear on Sunday.

Wednesday will travel to Stamford Bridge for their fourth round glamour tie on the back of successive wins against Wigan and Luton, and FA Cup finalist Laws says there is every reason the visiting team could pull off an upset.

Former Owls manager Brian Laws

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew’s side advanced to the fourth round after a 1-0 win in the replay against Luton Town, while Chelsea saw off Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their third round tie.

But it’s not been plain sailing for Chelsea this season, with pressure mounting on manager Maurizio Sarri and the Blues struggling to score goals of late.

Laws told the Star: “It’s a good time to go and play Chelsea at this moment in time where there is a little bit of doubt in their play and unrest.

“They are not firing on all cylinders so when things are not going so well at Chelsea there is always chance of an upset.

“There is no reason why Sheffield Wednesday can’t go there in that frame of mind.

“I don’t think Sheffield Wednesday should go there with any fear I think they should take that opportunity, playing against Chelsea it’s a great club with obviously a great stadium and a good crowd and there’s an opportunity there where things aren’t going that well.”

Big-spending FA Cup holders Chelsea are no strangers to being on the receiving end of an upset after being knocked out at the same stage of the competition by Bradford City in 2015.

And if Wednesday can keep some of the world’s best attacking talents quiet and work to their strengths, then Laws says the Owls could emulate the Bantams.

“If they can keep it tight and keep them quiet which is always the important thing you know, not letting Chelsea get that early goal,” he said. “The longer the game goes on then you start believing that there could be an opportunity.

“One thing that I have always found when you play the top teams is to get your set plays right. That’s the chance when you can really surprise them, it’s a key moment in the game.

“If you wait for key moments in games for the opportunity then set plays are going to be key. If you can get that element of surprise and you rehearse it well then it can get you a goal and it’s something Wednesday should really focus on.”