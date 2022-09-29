Sheffield Wednesday fans at it again with ‘biggest crowd for some time’ expected

Just under 4,000 Wednesdayites will make their way to Staffordshire on Saturday with hopes of watching their team go top of League One, with 3,700 tickets in total being sold out by the visitors.

Vale’s biggest crowd this season up to now was when 10,277 attended their 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers, and suggestions are that Saturday’s game could go beyond that and potentially beat the 11,669 that turned up to their play-off semifinal last season.

Vale’s chief executive, Colin Garlick, has been quoted as saying, “I think there is more than a good chance… A bigger allocation of tickets have gone to Sheffield Wednesday and they generally sell out wherever they go. So, I think it will be the biggest crowd for some time, getting close to the play-off semi-final numbers.

"I am confident it is going to be the biggest crowd so we would just ask people to arrive in good time to make sure everyone is in ready for the kick off.”

Meanwhile, it’s also been announced that Wednesday have sold out their 1,473-ticket allocation for the trip to Cambridge United on October 15th as they continue to do their thing by packing out League One away ends.

Wednesday face the Vale at 3pm on Saturday as they seek a third consecutive league away win in a row – something that’s not happened since back in 2017.

