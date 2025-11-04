Attitude of Sheffield Wednesday fans earns 'big respect' - and is draw for new owners

The generosity of Sheffield Wednesday supporters - both financially and in spirit - has been praised by manager Henrik Pedersen.

A rousing response to the club being placed in administration delivered mass crowds at the club’s Megastore and drove huge crowds to last weekend’s home clash with Oxford United at short notice. The windfall saw employees paid their October salaries a day early, a clear about-turn on the uncertainty that has circled on paydays in months gone by.

A passionate effort both on the pitch and off it at West Brom on Saturday continued the vibe and amid all that, supporters have raised huge money via donations to assist with the running of the club while a new owner is found. A fundraising push by fan forum Owlstalk raised £10,000 for player preparation amenities ahead of the trip to Blackburn Rovers, while an incredible £57,000 and counting has been raised by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust - who have also donated £20,000 from their own coffers.

After months of boycott and protest aimed at former chairman Dejphon Chansiri, the actions of the club’s fan base has been felt at a football level - and is one that can be followed forward towards a new ownership.

“It's amazing,” Pedersen said. “That the fans, with this heart, it is only ever 'How we can help the club?' or 'How can I make things better?' It will help us get the best possible environment for when we come to away games. It is fantastic and we all feel it, we feel it everywhere we are going. This togetherness is a great value for the future. We have big respect. Big respect.”

Insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor LLP have undertaken an ambitious new direction for the club in the short time since they were officially instructed on October 24. New owners will be in situ in the next months, it is hoped. Pedersen suggested the spirit and potential shown by the fan base in the last fortnight can be taken forward with whoever comes next.

“The administrators have done a fantastic job,” Pedersen smiled. “It was such a memorable week that started with 27,000 in the stadium, it was amazing to have everyone back. We put on the social media and 22 hours later there were 2,500 at a training at the stadium, there were five players in the fan shop and there was so many people.

“On Thursday they had to stop the queue because there was such big support. And then we come to West Brom, where we felt that atmosphere from the fans. It has been a really great week.”