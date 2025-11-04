A lot has happened with Sheffield Wednesday since Dominic Iorfa first pulled on the shirt back in 2019.

He’s endured setbacks and relegation, but also enjoyed a promotion, a great escape and some big personal moments along the way. Now, as a key cog in Henrik Pedersen’s miracle-chasing Owls side, ‘Big Dom’ is hoping to do his bit in search of another unlikely survival bid in the Championship.

Due to the actions of Dejphon Chansiri, Wednesday find themselves on -5 points with potentially more deductions to come, but there has been no downing of tools from the players as they look to try and claw back what’s been taken away from them. Few performances have embodied that fight as much as Iorfa’s in the 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, and he’ll be hoping for more of the same against Norwich City tomorrow.

The game before was less memorable from a team perspective as Pedersen’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United, but it was a big one for the Wednesday centre back as he racked up his 200th appearance in a Wednesday shirt. Only Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have played more in the current group, and speaking after the Baggies draw Iorfa reflected a little on what it meant to him.

What Dominic Iorfa thought about reaching 200 Sheffield Wednesday appearances

“It’s an honour, really,” he told the club’s Twitter account. “I always try to give 100% when I step out there and when I wear this shirt. I’ve enjoyed playing for this great club, I’m settled here, and for me to hit that milestone - especially after some of the setbacks over the years with injuries - it was a great day for me.

“Obviously the result didn’t go our way, but as I said, it’s always an honour to wear this shirt. And hitting 200 for me is a great milestone. Hopefully I can hit the next milestone as well, we’ll see!

“It was only really a few days after the game that it really sunk in, when I was with my family and my wife and they said to me, ‘You should be really proud of yourself’. At first I was just thinking that yeah, 200 is a good achievement, but after we’d spoken about it you realise that not many people hit milestones like that at one club... I’ve been lucky to now wear this shirt over 200 times, and I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Iorfa is set to make outing number 202 tomorrow evening when the Canaries come to town, and this time around he’ll be hoping that three points can be added to the board as fans flock back to Hillsborough for what’s been dubbed ‘blue and white night’ at S6.