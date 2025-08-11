The Owls’ 2025/26 campaign got underway over the weekend after what has been a tumultuous off-season, and though Henrik Pedersen’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Foxes, they came out of the game with plenty of credit after a spirited performance.

Despite every ticket being snapped up, Wednesday’s players came out to an empty away stand at the King Power Stadium as supporters waited outside or in the concourse until five minutes after kick off, while a plane flew over the stadium with the words ‘Dejphon Chansiri Out’ trailing behind it. Flyers, banners and flags were all in abundance in the Owls section of the ground, with fans making their feelings known about their owner and chairman.

Read more: Owls defender makes honest admission after tight Leicester City defeat

The home support rose to their feet and applauded as Wednesdayites eventually did make their way to their seats, and the supporters - most of whom refused to wear blue and white - in the North East corner didn’t stop singing throughout the tie. Even after going behind.

You can check out some brilliant photos from Leicestershire in the gallery below.... Can you spot yourself?

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans in a sold out Leicester City away end Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday fans in a sold out Leicester City away end Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday fans in a sold out Leicester City away end Getty Images Photo Sales