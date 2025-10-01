Banners, balloons and limited blue - 18 Sheffield Wednesday fan photos from Birmingham City

It’s still a strange sight seeing so little blue and white amongst Sheffield Wednesday supporters...

Owls fans are taking things very seriously. The ‘Black and gold until it’s sold’ campaign is obvious as you look upon the fans - especially on away days - and it was the case once again at Birmingham City on Tuesday night as Henrik Pedersen’s men gave everything to secure a point against the expensively-assembled Blues.

It was so close to all three points, but even with the spoils shared it was a sense of pride that Wednesdayites left St. Andrews with. They knew their team left it all on the line on the day when they were meant to be paid - and weren’t.

A sold-out away end made lots of noise in the Midlands, and also released lots of balloons as their protests against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership continued. They made themselves heard - both literally and figuratively.

And there are some great pictures from the game, too. Can you spot yourself in the gallery below?

