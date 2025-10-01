Owls fans are taking things very seriously. The ‘Black and gold until it’s sold’ campaign is obvious as you look upon the fans - especially on away days - and it was the case once again at Birmingham City on Tuesday night as Henrik Pedersen’s men gave everything to secure a point against the expensively-assembled Blues.

It was so close to all three points, but even with the spoils shared it was a sense of pride that Wednesdayites left St. Andrews with. They knew their team left it all on the line on the day when they were meant to be paid - and weren’t.

A sold-out away end made lots of noise in the Midlands, and also released lots of balloons as their protests against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership continued. They made themselves heard - both literally and figuratively.

And there are some great pictures from the game, too. Can you spot yourself in the gallery below?

