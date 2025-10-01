Over 3,000 Sheffield Wednesday supporters are expected to make the trip down to Charlton Athletic later this month.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls take on the Addicks on October 18th for what will be their next away game after selling out their allocation for the 2-2 draw against Birmingham City this week, and it’s been confirmed that they’ve been given 3,129 tickets for the clash.

Tickets for the trip to the Valley will go on sale at 9am tomorrow morning for season ticket holders with 740 or more ticket priority points, with general sale beginning next week on October 8th if there are any left by then. Like with their clash against the Blues on Tuesday night, Wednesdayites are expected to sell out once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday at Charlton Athletic

Amid all the chaos at Wednesday in recent months with regards to unpaid wages and embargoes and other issues that have come about under Dejphon Chansiri, the away following has remained a constant. Fans who are boycotting home matches are still able to get their SWFC fix on the road, with only a small portion of ticket sale money going the way of Wednesday for away games.

Three of the next four games, however, are home fixtures for the Owls, and attendances at Hillsborough have fallen drastically this season. Kiosks have remained closed due to the ‘Not a pound in the ground’ campaign, and an average attendance of 20,390 in the Championship this season puts the Owls 15th in the attendance table after being sixth in 2024/25. The longer that Chansiri clings on, that number could dip even further.

Away days are a different story, though, and come October 18th the consensus is that 3,129 Owls fans will be backing their boys in London as Henrik Pedersen and his side continue to try and defy the odds this season.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join