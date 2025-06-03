The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust will next week hold a fan forum, designed to shape the direction of the group going forward.

The Wadsley Bridge WMC will play host to the first meeting of its kind, with a maximum capacity of around 600 Owls fans able to attend. Ticket sales have proven a strong take-up already, with somewhere in the region of 400 already sold to Trust members alone.

The Supporters Trust has skyrocketed in membership over the last months to become one of the biggest of its kind in English football. Earlier this season it staged protest movement against the continued ownership of chairman Dejphon Chansiri, with by far the largest show of dissent from Wednesday fans to date forming in a march through Hillsborough Park ahead of the final home game of the season against Portsmouth in April.

Despite growing support for protest among the Wednesday fanbase, there has been debate regarding the style and form of how they take place. With further off-field turmoil having become clear in the last week and with working class Owls employees impacted, The Trust’s fan forum aims to bring about an in-person discussion over how they go about their activity in the coming months and will take place on June 11 from 7pm. The Star will be in attendance.

Hundreds of Sheffield Wednesday fans paraded through Hillsborough Park to protest against the ownership of the club under Dejphon Chansiri, urging the chairman to 'sell up' | National World

Speaking to The Star, Trust chairman Ian Bennett said: “The idea of the evening is to try to gauge a feel across all fans and try to unify people. People have spoken out about protest before and this is the chance of everyone to come together and have a discussion with all fan groups in attendance. We want answers on what the fan base wants, without the club there as they have been in fan forums they have put on at Hillsborough.

“It’s to get everybody singing from the same song sheet if we can, to try get people to be unified in what we need to do. We’re there to ask and answer questions among ourselves and really take a strong view on the direction of the Trust because we need to know what people want from us. It’s alright the Trust board making decisions and us putting stuff out, but we want people to give us direction on what we want to be.

“There’ll be some entertainment to it, so it’s not too serious. We’ll have a decent night, a social night with some togetherness. We’ll get some questions in and hear the views of all sorts of different people from different fan groups.”

The next official Wednesday date in the diary arrives in the form of the ‘Owls in the Park’ family-orientated event, scheduled to take place on June 28. Passionate debate has been exchanged online as to whether protest is appropriate at the event, which takes place each summer and sees children’s fairground rides and stalls brought onto Hillsborough Park. Owls players and staff are expected to be at the event as is normal, where supporters of all ages are encouraged to meet and hear from their heroes.

These young Sheffield Wednesday fans were among those showing their allegiance at the event | Errol Edwards

Trust chairman Mr Bennett outlined the Trust board’s general position on the debate - and made clear they do not support protest at the family event. The appropriate time and place for protest, he said, is paramount.

“We have got no plans to protest at Owls in the Park,” he said. “It’s our feeling that it is a family event and we don’t want that to be disrupted with kids there. I know people are wanting to organise something but we don’t want to do that, we don’t want to be divisive at a kid’s event. We’ll be there as we were last year trying to recruit members, but we’re not going to be disrupting it. There are plans afoot to perhaps protest at the training ground or outside the ground, but it will be lead by the members.”