Sheffield Wednesday have worked on hiding ex-Sheffield United threat in preparation for Wrexham
The Owls take on Wrexham in their third Championship clash of the season as both sides look to get their points tallies up and running. The Welsh club have added huge quality to their ranks in a whirlwind summer and may well hand a debut to newest addition Callum Doyle, an £8m signing from Manchester City.
One new signing that won’t feature is recent Wednesday figure Josh Windass, who last weekend injured his hamstring and will be out until the other side of the September international break. It leaves little respite for the Owls, however, with Nathan Broadhead likely to take his place and Keiffer Moore set to lead the line.
Moore is a Wales international and arrived in a deal reported to have been worth around £2m from Sheffield United earlier this month. The burly forward is a player Wednesday will be keeping a close eye on, with Owls boss Henrik Pedersen having outlined one skill in particular as one his defenders will have to be wary of.
He said: “He’s a fantastic Championship player, he is strong and that is one thing, but another is to have good timing with your run, to go into the back of your defender so they can’t see you and the ball at the same time. Then you find possession that is painful for the defender. It is to be a big challenge, but we work and prepare for this, of course we do.”
Wrexham are back in the second tier for the first time in over four decades having achieved a historic three consecutive promotions and have shown huge ambition in the transfer market. Manager Phil Parkinson prefers a direct and combative style of play.
Pedersen continued: “I have a big, big respect for the manager, how he put a team together and how everyone in the team has a big, big clarity for their job description. They have a very, very strong team and have bought a lot of new players with big qualities, so it’s a big, big challenge for us but one we’re really looking forward to.
“We will see where we are in comparison to a team like Wrexham. It’s a good team and a very well-structured team, so it’s going to be tough, but for sure a good match.”