Key detail confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday solve headache with signing of Cardiff man
The 10-cap USA international arrives in light of injury to Owls number one Pierce Charles, whose shoulder issue is the subject of further medical tests but is confirmed to keep him out until the September international break at the earliest.
The injury left the club without a senior goalkeeper and it’s understood that Wednesday have been given special dispensation to secure the loan signing and effectively break the restrictions placed on them by the EFL for repeat financial struggles over the last months.
Owls boss Henrik Pedersen admitted he was not 100 per cent sure of the ruling over whether the Owls would be permitted to secure a longer-term loan deal or whether a rolling week-on-week agreement would have to be put in place. It has been confirmed that Horvath will join until January - after discussions with the EFL. The Star reported on Thursday evening that the deal was done barring some late registration formalities.
Wednesday confirmed that Horvath will wear the number 30 shirt and has been registered in time to be eligible for Saturday’s Championship clash at Wrexham.
The Colorado-born 30-year-old has 10 senior caps for his country and built a wealth of experience before falling down the pecking order at Cardiff. He has played for Molde and Club Brugge in Europe and since moving into the English game achieved back-to-back Championship play-off successes with Nottingham Forest and on loan with Luton Town in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Horvath’s four Champions League appearances came in the colours of Belgian side Brugge and saw him keep clean sheets against Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in their 2018/19 campaign. He has accumulated 83 appearances at second tier level.