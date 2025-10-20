'Gutted' Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ernie Weaver breaks silence on injury heartache
The talented centre-half raced through the ranks at S6 to become something of a fan favourite in the last months, setting out in the Owls’ Carabao Cup run before making his first Championship start to huge plaudits in the win at Portsmouth last month.
Weaver went on to start four matches on the spin - the first three of which saw Wednesday go unbeaten - before news of a worsening of his injury became clear over the international break. Specialists were sought out before it was decided he would require surgery and manager Henrik Pedersen admitted last week he ‘was not sure’ if the 19-year-old would be able to play any further part in the season.
Posting on social media, Weaver posted: “After playing through pain for quite some time it was necessary for me to have surgery. Absolutely gutted to be losing so much time in what was shaping up to be such a big season for me personally but I will be desperate to get back out there when the time is right. Grateful for another successful operation today.. be back soon.”
Speaking last week, Pedersen expressed the importance of the club’s role in supporting Weaver back to fitness and admitted the long road ahead.
“I am so sad for him,” he said. “This young man? How he has grown since the summer is fantastic, but how he has played with this pain in his foot, where most other players could never play with the pain he has had? He had so much pain but was still standing up. His mentality is fantastic, his character and how he has played.
“He has still so much to learn, but what he has done in the last three months is a big, big experience for all young guys in England, how you can grow from more or less nothing. I feel so sad for him. But he knows that we are there for him to support him on his journey now for what he has to go through. We know that we are there for him when he is coming back.”