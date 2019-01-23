Sheffield Wednesday end their interest in Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano

Sheffield Wednesday have ended their interest in Fulham forward Neeskens Kebano.

The Star understands the Owls reached an agreement with the Premier League club over signing Kebano on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

But Kebano has told Wednesday's hierarchy he is in no hurry to leave Craven Cottage as he still feels he can force his way into Claudio Ranieri's first-team plans. Kebano, who has also reportedly been attracting the interest of Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor, was a second half substitute in the Cottagers 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, captured by Fulham from KRC Genk in August 2016 for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £3.8m, featured prominently as the Cottagers qualified for back-to-back play-offs.

However, Kebano has slipped down in the pecking order this season, making just six appearances.

Having given up on luring Kebano to Hillsborough, Wednesday have turned their attentions elsewhere. The Owls are keen on strengthening their forward line before the transfer window shuts on January 31.

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew recently admitted an injection of pace would enhance their attacking options.

“The one thing I would say, for a team to attack and hurt the opposition, create more chances, then pace in any team frightens defenders," said Agnew, whose side face Chelsea in a televised FA Cup fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge this Sunday. "If there is an injection in the team at some point then I am sure it would make us a better team."