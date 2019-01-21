Steve Agnew says confident Sheffield Wednesday will ‘have a go’ against Chelsea in FA Cup clash

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew is fully focused on the task at hand as the Owls prepare for a trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The glamour tie will be Agnew’s last match as interim chief before the long-awaited arrival of Steve Bruce on February 1 and there could be time for one last twist in the tale if he can cause an upset against Wednesday’s Premier League opposition.

Owls caretaker Manager Steve Agnew. Pic Steve Ellis

Agnew’s record as the main man in the dugout for the Owls reads two wins, one draw and one defeat, continuing a strong run set by previous caretaker manager Lee Bullen over the festive period.

Speaking to the Star after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Wigan on Saturday, Agnew said: "We have Chelsea away next week. We will go there and have a go. After that, it is a case of picking the games off.

“Steve Bruce will be in the building for the Ipswich game. If we go to Ipswich and play with the same intensity we showed against Wigan, we will be more than capable of getting a result. Let's just take it one game at a time.”

Sheffield Wednesday sell out ticket allocation for FA Cup fourth round tie at Chelsea

Both the coaching staff and the Owls players have credited a high press and greater intensity for helping secure successive wins against Luton and Wigan and Agnew says it has made Wednesday a more confident side.

"The lads have been buoyant and confident all week off the back of the Luton win. There is a confidence around the dressing room. We will rest and recover and prepare for Chelsea.

"I never like using the phrase 'free hit' because I have seen so many cup upsets over the years.

“We know how difficult the game is going to be but at the same time we have got some good players. We have got players who have played on the big stage.

“They are more than capable of testing Chelsea. We will go down there and I want us to put a performance on for a big travelling support.

“Of course, against Chelsea, you are going to need a bit of luck at some point but we are all looking forward to it.”

Who Michael Hector will be rooting for when Sheffield Wednesday face his parent club Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round

The occasion of an away day at Stamford Bridge for Owls fans is not lost on Agnew, who is hoping a sold-out away end will help Wednesday earn an upset against the cup holders.

"I think the noise of the Sheffield Wednesday travelling supporters in London will be something the players will react off and we just want to give them something back. You never know in the FA Cup.”