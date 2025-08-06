The English Football League have issued a statement on the state of play at Sheffield Wednesday, including confirmation of further punishment.

The Owls are in dire straits at the moment amid a chaotic summer that has seen them put under embargo, as well as a three-window fee restriction, and issues around unpaid wages continue to plague the club - both in terms of playing and non-playing staff.

It was previously reported by The Star that Wednesday could see the aforementioned fee restriction extended after breaching the league’s 30-day rule for the second time, and that new has now been confirmed. It means the Owls won’t be able to pay any fees until the summer of 2027.

The EFL’s Sheffield Wednesday statement

Further to that, the EFL also gave more detail on other elements of the club’s current situation in what was a lengthy statement released this evening. That statement, in full, read:

“The EFL stands alongside all those associated with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club who are deeply concerned and frustrated by the ongoing and developing challenges at the Club.

“ The League wants to see a strong, stable and competitive Sheffield Wednesday, and for that to happen we are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the Club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value – ending the current uncertainty and impasse.

“We continue to pursue options available to us to resolve the current challenges, and to that end the League is currently in advanced discussions with Mr Chansiri’s legal advisors on formalising a process around divestment of his shareholding in the Club.

“The EFL Board met on Wednesday morning to receive a comprehensive update and, following recent speculation, the League can confirm that there are no restrictions on the Club starting the season on Sunday as planned.

“In addition to this, over recent weeks our team has been in daily contact with the Club across a range of other matters and, while respecting the need for confidentiality in certain aspects, in the interests of transparency the below is intended to provide an update on some of this work.

“While much of this focuses on our work to safeguard Sheffield Wednesday’s financial position and ability to fulfil its obligations, the League also has a duty to fairly and consistently apply its regulations, which are agreed by all member Clubs, and ensure that other member Clubs are not unfairly disadvantaged.”

PROTESTS: The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has asked fans to boycott club merchandise until Dejphon Chansiri sells the club - but not to stay away from matches (Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Financial position and fulfilment of fixtures

“Aside from the Premier League solidarity payment due to be paid this week, and the Club’s monthly EFL basic award payments, the only other sources of funding for the Club to meet its payroll and other obligations are from external sources via Mr Chansiri or from Club-generated revenue.

“The independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) has been in daily dialogue with the Club over recent weeks as it seeks to finalise its cashflow requirements.

“Alongside this, the CFRU is actively looking at available options in respect of the Club’s playing squad, as a means of helping to ensure that it can fulfil its fixtures, while still respecting the restrictions imposed through the current registration embargo and fee restriction.”

Hillsborough Stadium

“The League notes the imposition of a Prohibition Notice on the Hillsborough Stadium’s North Stand by Sheffield City Council, and further statement from the Club earlier today.

“We continue to support the Club where appropriate while also seeking to ensure that it continues to adhere to the relevant regulations required for operation.

“If the North Stand cannot be used, the stadium still meets the required minimum capacity set out in the EFL Regulations but will inevitably result in several logistical difficulties for the Club to resolve, including other regulatory considerations. We are working through these issues with the Club. “

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015.

Regulatory proceedings

“The independent Disciplinary Commission proceedings against the Club and Mr Chansiri, announced in June, remain ongoing.

“Unfortunately, the League is not able to offer further comment on the timing of these proceedings at this time.

“The Club has now surpassed 30 days of late payments for the year beginning 1 July 2025. As a result, the Club’s fee restriction has been extended to the end of the winter transfer window in the 2026/27 Season.

“The EFL can also confirm that the Club was placed under a further embargo for non-payment of players. Full details can be found on the Embargo Reporting Service here.”

Supporter engagement

“Separately, since the end of last season we have sought to regularly engage with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust to provide an open forum for discussion on the key issues arising.

“The nature of our work and relationship with our Clubs means that, in certain cases, we are bound by strict confidentiality, and we understand that this may be frustrating – however that should never be mistaken for a lack of desire or urgency to resolve the issues in the best interests of the Club.

“The League understands the profound impact that the current situation is having on supporters and all associated with the Club. As we have discussed in our recent meetings with the Trust, if supporters choose to protest at upcoming fixtures, we ask that this is not done in a way which is disruptive to the team and its ability to fulfil fixtures. Doing so would leave the Club liable to further sanctions from both the EFL and The FA and this could potentially have a detrimental impact on a future sale.

“Our work to keep the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust and supporters of Sheffield Wednesday appraised of developments will continue as these matters progress, and the League met again with representatives from the Trust earlier this afternoon. Meeting notes will be issued by the Trust in due course.”

Wednesday are due to face Leicester at 4.30pm on Sunday, with Henrik Pedersen’s reign as manager set for a tough opening test over at the King Power Stadium.

