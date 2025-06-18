Sheffield Wednesday punishment confirmed - club appeal revealed

Sheffield Wednesday’s three-window fee restriction has now been confirmed by the English Football League.

It comes with regards to the 30-day rule, which has been breached during the latest round of unpaid wages at Hillsborough, and while it was understood that they’d been given the three-window punishment earlier this month, today is the first time that it has been made official.

What it means is that the Owls cannot spend any money on transfers or loans until January 2027, and it is likely to remain in place whatever happens with regards to Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club.

Sheffield Wednesday cannot spend any transfer or loan fees

A statement from the league read, “The EFL can confirm that Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is now subject to a three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

“In accordance with EFL Regulations, the restriction will cover the entirety of this summer’s window and two full windows thereafter (Winter 2026 and Summer 2026). The Club has notified the EFL of its intention to appeal this decision and this will be heard in due course.

“Separately, on 3 June 2025, the EFL issued charges against the Club and owner Mr Dejphon Chansiri in respect of non-payment of Player wages in March 2025 and May 2025. This matter is being considered by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, and because of the ongoing proceedings, the League is unable to comment further at this time.”

The only comment from Wednesday has been that ‘the Club are also unable to make any further comment at this time’. and it’s understood that any appeal would be done via an Independent Commission.