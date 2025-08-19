Sheffield Wednesday supporters are awaiting the outcome of an EFL ruling on sanctions appealed by the club in light of their ongoing summer of discontent.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday it was announced that Championship colleagues Hull City had had an EFL ‘fee restriction’ sanction reduced from three windows to two - to run to the end of the summer window of 2026 - with the third suspended. Wednesday are operating under the same title sanction, though theirs currently extends to the end of the January 2027 window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means both clubs will be restricted in the incoming business they can do in this time, with any new signings limited to the free agent and loan markets.

So, what’s happened?

Both clubs hit financial misdemeanours this summer, but to differing degrees. Wednesday’s issues are well publicised and have been extended throughout the last months in that workforce payments have been repeatedly delayed, HMRC tax bills were paid late and other clubs were late in receiving payments for historic transfer dealings.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

It is the latter misdemeanour that it understood to have landed Hull the fee restriction, centrally for a deal involving a loan fee owed to Aston Villa for Louie Barry - now with Sheffield United.

Both clubs appealed the respective rulings and it has been confirmed that Hull have had theirs reduced with the final window now placed on suspension. Both Wednesday and owner Dejphon Chansiri were charged earlier this summer with an appeal having been lodged and proceedings are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How come Hull are signing big name players and Wednesday can’t?

Hull have brought in the likes of Oli McBurnie, Brandon Williams, Joe Geldhardt and former Owl Akin Famewo in recent weeks, prompting questions from the Owls fanbase as to how they are able to do so while Wednesday are - as things stand - left lame.

The answer is simple in that the Tigers have been able to prove to the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting United (CFRU) that their cashflow forecast can sustain the financial commitment of new additions and Wednesday have not.

FREE TRANSFER: Oli McBurnie (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Part of a statement released by the EFL earlier this month read: “The independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) has been in daily dialogue with the Club over recent weeks as it seeks to finalise its cashflow requirements.

“Alongside this, the CFRU is actively looking at available options in respect of the Club’s playing squad, as a means of helping to ensure that it can fulfil its fixtures, while still respecting the restrictions imposed through the current registration embargo and fee restriction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what do Wednesday have to do to open up the option of bringing in new signings?

Frankly they need to improve their financial position and offer steadfast assurances to the CFRU that they can fulfil their financial requirements going forward. Targets have been sounded-out and work on identifying potential signings has been ongoing by the recruitment team throughout the summer but as things stand the understanding of the situation is that everything is on pause in terms of actually getting deals done.

Additions are much-needed and with Premier League solidarity payments having satisfied financial obligations last month, the Owls’ current predicament doesn’t paint an encouraging picture going forward. The likes of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama were sold in previous months to raise funds.

With interest there in talented young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, it remains to be seen whether a deal will be sought to ease things along and go any way to allowing incoming business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Wednesday find out about their appeal?

That we don’t know. Given the scale of issues Wednesday have suffered throughout the last months, a sanction reduction akin to that of Hull would seem more ambitious but remains to be seen. Wednesday have also appealed EFL charges placed both on the club and on owner Dejphon Chansiri that could in theory result in a points deduction.

Precedents are there to suggest a points deduction is likely. The Star has been told that there are complexities to the appeals process and that while any timeline is not yet publicly clear, parties are keen on a swift resolution.