Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Voldi Mbaya, has found himself a new club after departing Middlewood Road.

Mbaya was one of the players who was released over the summer, bringing to an end a fruitful few years at S6 that saw him climb up the ranks before earning himself a scholarship two years ago. Now, though, he’s headed a little bit further north, penning a deal with Barnsley to join their U21s after a strong trial spell at Oakwell.

Voldi Mbaya left Sheffield Wednesday this summer

We are pleased to announce the additions of Voldi Mbaya and Lewis Gould to our U21s squad ✍️



Mbaya puts pen to paper after a spell with Sheffield Wednesday's academy, and Gould joins the Reds after senior team experience in non-league👊



Welcome, lads! pic.twitter.com/3BB8bz4tdH — Barnsley FC Academy (@AcademyBFC) August 18, 2025

“The Reds are pleased to announce the signing of midfielder Voldi Mbaya and forward Lewis Gould, who will join up with the U21s,” the club said on their website. “Mbaya put pen to paper after leaving South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. The towering midfielder has impressed on trial with Barnsley throughout the summer.

“The 18-year-old, who grew up in Leeds, joined Sheffield Wednesday at U15s level following time with grassroots outfit Hunslet Club. He later signed an apprentice contract at Hillsborough in August 2023, which led him to play for the U18s.”

The teenager will join their Professional Development League fight for the 2025/26 season, and may have the chance to face his former Owls teammates in a few weeks’ time when the U21s battle it out at in Barnsley on September 23rd.

As confirmed by the club back in, Mbaya left Wednesday alongside the likes of Finley Hunt, Harris Lihe, Caiden Remy-Dee, Ari-Jae Shaw, Jack Swales and Dominic Weston at the end of their respective scholarships. He’ll now be hoping to kick on now he’s wearing Tykes colours for the campaign ahead.

