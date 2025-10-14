The relentless nature of Sheffield Wednesday’s last few months refused to take a beat even in the international break after it delivered news of a long-term injury to Ernie Weaver.

The teenage defender has proven to be a silver lining to the current malaise at S6, combining gritty, old school defending with a clear passion for playing at the club to earn rapid fan favourite status inside nine appearances in senior football. As reported by The Star last week, a foot injury has required surgery and the road to recovery is expected to be a lengthy one.

It’s an injury that further shrinks an already threadbare squad in a key area. Subject to a switch-up in how Henrik Pedersen sets his side up, Gabriel Otegbayo could well come back in line for starts having not done so since a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City over a month ago.

LOVING IT: Dominic Iorfa has been a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Tony King/Getty Images)

One figure whose importance may well increase given Weaver’s injury is Dominic Iorfa, whose approach to the current campaign has impressed his manager. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man is something of a Wednesday veteran, standing behind only Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan on the Hillsborough long-servers list, and has tasted all the highs and lows a footballer can experience in his time in South Yorkshire.

An error in possession in the heavy defeat to Coventry City was an uncharacteristic moment in an otherwise impressive start to the season - in which Pedersen has seen growth in a number of aspects of Iorfa’s game.

“He has been amazing,” the Owls boss told The Star. “I think Dominic this season has grown a lot, from a personal level and his stability has been really good. He has more courage on the ball. He has a fantastic body; he is so strong, so powerful, so quick. He has started to be also much quicker in seeing the game and his tactical discipline has grown.

“He has been very present and he has been tactically very strong for us and very strong in the duels and organising the team together with Max and Ernie. I think his leadership skills are growing in the team. He is very important for us, very important. I am pleased to see how he has grown so much in a positive direction.”

