Sheffield Wednesday are close to breaching the English Football League’s 30-day rule for the second time this year.

Wednesday breached the rule earlier this year over the course of a number of months due to payments that were due to players and HMRC. It triggered a three-window fee restriction for the club that would affect their ability to pay for transfers or loans, a matter that was then exacerbated when they were put under embargo.

At one point this summer the club was embargoed on the back of money owed to players, HMRC and other teams, which brought with it a £7k per week wage cap as well as a squad limit of 23 permitted players. That has now been reduced to one - non-payment of transfer fees – but the same rules apply, and will remain in place until that is lifted.

Now, after the 30-day rule reset at the start of July, Wednesday are close to breaching it for the second year in a row, something that would bring with it an extended period of punishment.

What happens on the second breach?

The Star understands that should Wednesday breach the 30-day rule for a second time, they will be handed the same punishment as before – a three-window fee restriction – but that rather than being an addition, they would overlap.

For example, if the Owls don’t settle their debts in the next couple of days, then it would be the next three windows that would be taken into account. Hypothetically that would mean that the club would under a fee restriction until end of Jan 2027 window, rather than the end of the summer 2026 window, meaning they can only spend money on fees again in summer 2027.

What exactly is a fee restriction?

As per the EFL’s website, the following explanation is given: “A Fee Restriction is applied to a Club should they default on payments for a period of 30 days or more the 12-month period starting on 1 July each year and ending on 30 June the following year (Regulation 52.6).

“This includes payments due to any other Club in respect of transfer fees, compensation fees and loan fees, as examples… This can refer to one default of 30 days, or a number of individual defaults which when taken together amount to 30 days… The total number of days in default is reset on 1 July each year. A Fee Restriction is often referred to as the 30-day rule.

“If a Club is found to be in breach, then the Club will be unable to pay or commit to pay any transfer fee, compensation fee, loan fee, or any other form of payment when registering any player from the date of the breach until it expires at the conclusion of three full transfer windows.

“This means that if a Club breaches the 30-day rule during a transfer window, their Fee Restriction will cover the remainder of that transfer window plus the three full transfer windows that follow. Unlike an embargo, a Fee Restriction isn’t lifted upon payment of the outstanding debt, but can be appealed by Clubs.”

Given that 29 days have passed since the 30-day clock was reset, it seems likely that Wednesday will end up breaching a second time, however – as with large parts of the club’s summer – question marks remain and there is plenty of grey area.

Once the breach is confirmed, it’s thought that the EFL will update their Embargoes and Fee Restrictions page to reflect the extension of the restriction.

