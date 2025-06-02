The English Football League are ‘considering all the options’ with regards to the current financial situation happening at Sheffield Wednesday.

At the time of writing there remain players, coaches and other staff at the club who have either not been paid at all or not paid in full for the month of May, and it’s approaching the end of Monday after they were informed in a letter from the club said that they did ‘anticipate outstanding payments will be made in full during the course of this Monday’, going on to ‘sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused’.

Now, though Wednesday are still not present on the EFL’s embargoes page, the league has acknowledged the ongoing situation at Hillsborough, saying that it is ‘clearly concerning’ for those who are yet to receive what is owed to them.

The EFL have commented on Sheffield Wednesday’s wages situation

An EFL Spokesperson said, “The situation is clearly concerning for all those directly affected. In respect of any action to be taken against the Club, the League is now considering all the options available in accordance with its Regulations.”

As previously reported by The Star, Dejphon Chansiri has attempted to raise funds from external sources in his attempt to fulfil his obligation to pay the May wage salaries of club employees - however it remains to be seen whether he will manage to do so in time for the club to avoid hitting 30 days of payment defaults and the three-window transfer ban that comes in it.

So far there has been no official comment from the club, though they have been contacted in the wake of the increasingly concerning financial situation over at S6.

