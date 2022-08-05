Sheffield Wednesday: Dutch club hopeful of completing Owls signing on Friday

There has been plenty of back and forth in the media recently with regards to the 25-year-old’s Owls future, with Darren Moore saying that he didn’t know where reports of an exit had come from when they first surfaced.

But despite Moore’s comments, the Dutch media has remained adamant that Sow could be on his way, and the latest from de Gelderlander is that – after talks with Dejphon Chansiri – De Graafschap remain hopeful that they can get a deal done, potentially even this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutch publication said, “De Graafschap and Sow's agent thought that the left winger - despite an ongoing contract - could leave for Doetinchem on a free transfer. Even the contract (two years and an option) was already in place.

They also went on to say that ‘the Thai owner of Sheffield Wednesday suddenly got involved and wanted to see money’ before explaining that ‘De Graafschap now hopes to receive confirmation from Sheffield Wednesday on Friday’.

Sow struggled for regular game time in his debut campaign at Wednesday last season, and while he did manage to get a few goals during his time in blue and white he was unable to really stamp his mark on the city.

The attacker has one year left on his current deal at Hillsborough, and while suggestions are that Wednesday are willing to let him go for free, only time will tell if that is the case or not.