Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Djeidi Gassama, has raised eyebrows with some of his performances since moving to England.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mauritanian, who joined the Owls from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, has gone on to play 84 times – getting 16 goals and assists– becoming a firm favourite amongst Wednesdayites along the way.

But Gassama now has just entered into the final year of his deal at Hillsborough, and there is understandably interest growing in him – spurred on by the club’s dire financial circumstances that have seen them default on payments to players, HMRC and other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports recently suggested interest from Blackburn Rovers, and The Star understands that a number of Championship clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, but a club believed to be very keen on him at present is Scottish giant, Rangers.

Djeidi Gassama is a Rangers target

The player is believed to be very happy at Hillsborough, and is by no means pushing for an exit, however his contractual situation coupled with Dejphon Chansiri’s need for income could lead to offers being considered should they come forward.

It remains to be seen at this point in time whether the Gers will come forward with an official bid, but it is thought that he is one of the names that they’re considering him as an option ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Gassama isn’t the only player at Wednesday believed to be attracting interest at this point in time, with other young players such as Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, Sutura Kakay and Romario Collins all on the brink of sealing exits from S6.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join