Sheffield Wednesday are under fee restrictions for the next three windows, but are at risk of further punishment.

The Owls are going through a torrid time at present, with the club currently under embargo due to money owed to their players, HMRC and other clubs, and only when all of those amounts have been settled will the embargo be lifted.

Wednesday’s three-window fee restriction, meanwhile, comes after breaching the English Football League’s 30-day rule last season by default on payments ‘for a period of 30 days or more the 12-month period starting on 1 July each year and ending on 30 June the following year’.

Now, with the new cycle having started last week, the 30-day rule resets – meaning that Wednesday are already down to 23 days given that they’re in default on all of the aforementioned payments, as well as potentially ones not made public. But what happens if they break 30 days again?

Sheffield Wednesday could see their fee restriction extended

The Star understands that should Wednesday breach the 30-day rule for a second time, they will be handed the same punishment as before – a three-window fee restriction – but that they would overlap. For example, if the Owls passed 30 days next month, then it would be the next three windows that would be taken into account. Hypothetically that would mean that the club would under a fee restriction until end of Jan 2027 window, rather than the end of the summer 2026 window.

On top of that, any further breaches would obviously not bode well with regards to the charges against them and any appeals that are in place, with every notch against the club likely to hurt them when it comes to any sanctions that are put in place.

It’s understood that there are no dates in place yet with regards to the independent commission that will decide Wednesday’s fate for their breaches so far, however many will be fearing the worst given the scale of problems that the Owls are going through. It’s been suggested in the national press that a points deduction is ‘inevitable’.

The fee restrictions can be appealed if they’re deemed to be disproportionate, and there may be space for a new owner – should somebody successfully complete a takeover from Dejphon Chansiri – for them to be shortened. However it appears unlikely that it would be thrown out completely.

On top of all of the above, Wednesday are currently dealing with the further issue of a number of players having handed in their 15-day notice after being paid late – or not at all – for the last two months, while there are also question marks over the managerial situation.

The club headed out to St. George’s Park for a six-day preseason training camp today, with Andy Holdsworth set to take lead on the sessions in the absence of Danny Röhl, who remains contracted but is locked in negotiations to leave the club.

Wednesday’s first game of the season is just 34 days away, and as things stand they’re missing so many of the components needed to make a fist of survival in the Championship.

