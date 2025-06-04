Dynamic Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Djeidi Gassama, has paid tribute to the Owls’ supporters.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gassama’s development was a shining light last season, as he went on to play almost 50 games for the club across the 2024/25 campaign, getting nine goals and assists along the way. At just 21 he’s seen as a player with plenty of room for growth, with many fans eager to see how he kicks on in the new campaign.

It’s not too long now until Wednesday’s players return for preseason training, with that expected towards the end of this month, and ‘Gass’ has taken to social media to reflect on the season that was, saying how ‘proud’ he is to be playing for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gassama’s Wednesdayite message

“Thank you all for the support throughout the season,” he said on Instagram. “There were ups, there were downs, but your energy never changed. Proud to wear these colours, SWFC. Now it's time to rest, recharge, and come back stronger. Let's keep going.”

The Mauritanian is expected to be a big player for the Owls once again next season as they head into 2025/26, and the hope for many is that talks will get underway with regards to a new contract as he enters into the last year of his current deal at Hillsborough.

Despite his young age, Gassama is set to hit 100 Wednesday appearances in the upcoming campaign and is only four contributions away from hitting 20 goals and assists. After doubling his output from his first season last time out, the tricky wideman will be hoping to improve even further when the Owls return to action.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join